



– Authorities have detained a suspect in connection with a shooting that left a man injured near a hotel in Whittier overnight Sunday.

The shooting was reported at 12:37 a.m. Monday across the street from the Travelodge by Wyndham Whittier hotel at the intersection of Palm Avenue and Whittier Boulevard.

According to Whittier police, officers responded to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a local hospital, police said. His condition is unknown.

A person was detained nearby. Detectives are investigating.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive in the shooting.