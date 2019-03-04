  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Whittier


WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Authorities have detained a suspect in connection with a shooting that left a man injured near a hotel in Whittier overnight Sunday.

(CBS2)

The shooting was reported at 12:37 a.m. Monday across the street from the Travelodge by Wyndham Whittier hotel at the intersection of Palm Avenue and Whittier Boulevard.

According to Whittier police, officers responded to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a local hospital, police said. His condition is unknown.

A person was detained nearby. Detectives are investigating.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive in the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s