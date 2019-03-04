



– Police Monday released surveillance images of a man they believe attacked and groped a woman in an alley in Long Beach.

The victim was walking south in an alley east of Long Beach Boulevard and south of Pacific Coast Highway about 7:15 a.m. Feb. 26 when a man approached from behind and struck her on the back of the head with an unknown object, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The suspect body-slammed the woman to the ground, then reached underneath her clothes and groped her breast, police said.

“The suspect’s attack was interrupted when the victim began to yell for help and a bystander came to her aid,” according to a police statement. “The bystander told the victim to run as he chased after the suspect. The victim sought medical attention on her own for a complaint of pain to her head.”

The suspect was described as an Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin build and wearing a burgundy baseball cap with a diamond stitched on the front, a gray jacket with black on the sides, dark colored pants and black shoes. He was caught on camera casually walking down the street with his hands in his pockets.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the images or who has been similarly attacked was urged to call police dispatchers at 562-435-6711 or Sex Crimes Detective Adriana Jaurigui at 562-570-7372.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or at lacrimestoppers.org.