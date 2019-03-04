



By Crystal Hessong

You may have heard of positive affirmations as a motivational tool or a means to improve self-esteem. But did you also know you can draw closer to people through affirming the relationship you desire with them? Positive thoughts are powerful tools that can drastically change your life and bonds with others by altering your mindset.

How Positive Affirmations Change Your Life

Positive affirmations help you change the way you think. Altering thought patterns is nothing new. In fact, it’s used by many psychotherapists who use treatment methods such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT). These methods encourage the patient to rethink situations to create healthier reactions and thoughts.

You don’t have to have problems to use positive affirmations. Anyone can take advantage of these sayings to have a more optimistic look on life. Affirmations may also strengthen your bonds with people.

Connecting With Others Through Positivity

It’s no secret that it takes time and effort to build relationships with the people in our lives. Whether you want to create a more positive connection to that guy at work who always microwaves tuna in the breakroom or to your surly teenage son, changing your thinking sets you on the right path. Even connections that seem easy now can have rocky moments. Affirming your relationship goals with that person can help you through the tough times.

Start small by acknowledging what you already do in the relationship. Use present tense affirmations such as, “I am a good listener when my coworker needs to talk,” or, “I care for my child’s well-being by preparing healthy meals for him.” Be as specific as possible. This start gives you a chance to see what you already do and discover where you’d like to improve.

Next, create affirmations for what you want to do in your relationship in the future. For your spouse, you could say, “I will appreciate my spouse speaking his or her mind with me.” For children try, “I will help my child to grow into an independent person.” These future affirmations give you goals to look forward to and work toward.

Things to Consider Before Creating Affirmations

A couple of words of caution when creating your affirmations. First, choose affirmations that align to your personal convictions. The words will have the opposite effect if you don’t believe them. Nor will you help your spirit by speaking lies. Additionally, with some relationships, creating affirmations about becoming best friends with someone who actively dislikes you may not benefit you. Instead of saying, “I will become a close friend to my coworker,” you could say, “I will accept my coworker for who he is.”

Positive affirmations can change your thoughts, which will alter your behavior toward others. Creating closer bonds with people strengthens your relationships while tightening the circle of connections among every human. Building bonds are just one way you can help create more human kindness in the world.