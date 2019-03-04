



– Sony Pictures will mark the 20th anniversary of “Cruel Intentions” by bringing the teen cult classic back to theaters nationwide for a one-week engagement, beginning March 22.

The film, which originally opened on March 5, 1999, stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair as rich and conniving Manhattan teens engaged in seduction and betrayal.

The movie inspired a still-touring stage musical that debuted in Los Angeles in 2015.

The film grossed $75.9 million worldwide, including $13 million opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

For a list of theater locations and to buy tickets, visit CruelIntentions.com.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)