



— Sunday was a special day for female empowerment in Lake View Terrace.

Women Run L.A. held a day of fitness at the Hansen Dam Recreation Center.

Many people laced up their sneakers for a half-marathon, a 10K, 5K or a 1K fun run; in between each race there were yoga sessions.

“It’s been an amazing journey … to raise funds to help empower women and children,” said Safe Passage Heals Founder & CEO Trish Steele.

Women Run L.A. holds race events to benefit non-profit organizations that help women in local communities who left abusive homes.