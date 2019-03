ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Animal rights activists are calling for the closure of the Santa Anita race track after another horse died this week — the 20th in two months.

The track reopened Thursday after getting the all-clear from inspectors following the death of four-year-old filly Eskenforadrink following an injury. Santa Anita temporarily closed after the 19th horse died. Inspectors subsequently ran soil tests and concluded the track was safe. A spokesperson said one of the deaths was due to natural causes.

“One is too many,” said Santa Anita Park Director of Publicity Mike Willman, adding, “safety — equine and human — is our number one party.”

Still, fans left the track with heavy hearts.

“I love the sport, I’ll always love the sport. But every possibility, every nickel should be spent to provide safety to the horses, the animals, the jockeys the trainers and in the sport as a whole,” Paul Scherick said.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is meanwhile calling for the track to close.

A spokesperson for the organization issued a statement reading in part: “Twenty dead horses is 20 too many and the only responsible action is for the track to close immediately to stop this spiral of deaths. The California Horse Racing Board and Santa Anita must do this now, and law enforcement must begin an immediate investigation of trainers and veterinarians to find out if injured horses were being forced to run.”

A spokesperson for Santa Anita says the track will be open Sunday as planned.