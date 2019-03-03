CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) — The lingering rain has concern growing in Canyon Country where homes have been yellow-tagged.

Plastic tarp held down by sandbags remained a major line of defense against the possibility for erosion.

In total, six homes have been yellow-tagged following last week’s rain, which prevents residents from staying there overnight.

“My wife and I picked this house because of the yard,” said one resident. “It’s sad.”

Residents are staying at local hotels or with relatives, in the meantime. They are also waiting on answers as to who will be responsible to remedy the issue.