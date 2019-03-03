



— Authorities have identified the 21-year-old man fatally shot during a party in Burbank early Saturday morning.

Police identified the victim as Christian Guevara of Burbank, according to a statement from the Burbank Police Department.

“It is believed that upwards of 50 people were at the home at various times throughout the night,” according to the statement. “Many of these people have yet to be identified and likely have information that would help investigators.”

The shooting occurred at a home in the 4000 block of West Clark Avenue, Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said.

Before the shooting, neighbors told CBS2/KCAL9 that there was a loud commotion coming from the location. Police later confirmed this.

“We believe the victim was attending a party at the residence. At some point, there was some type of commotion or altercation outside of the home, which is when we believe the shooting occurred,” Green said.

Officers were dispatched to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, after Guevara was brought into the hospital’s ER suffering from a gunshot wound, he said.

“Detectives are investigating and following up on several leads,” Green said.

The shooter remains at large.

Burbank Police asked anyone with information regarding the shooting death to call them at (818) 238-3000.