BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Authorities say the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office was responding to the Beverly Center Sunday following an apparent suicide.

The incident in the 8500 block of Beverly Boulevard unfolded just after noon Sunday.

It was there that authorities say a possibly self-inflicted shooting unfolded.

Authorities stressed that a “Code 4” has been called.

Police and firefighters have responded to the scene.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.