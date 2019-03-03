BREAKING:Coroner Responds To Possible Suicide Inside Beverly Center: Police
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMPaid Program
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:45 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMSports Central
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMDr. Ho's Total Body Relief
    4:30 PMInvasive Species
    View All Programs

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Authorities say the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office was responding to the Beverly Center Sunday following an apparent suicide.

The incident in the 8500 block of Beverly Boulevard unfolded just after noon Sunday.

It was there that authorities say a possibly self-inflicted shooting unfolded.

Authorities stressed that a “Code 4” has been called.

Police and firefighters have responded to the scene.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s