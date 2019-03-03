VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday were investigating a shooting in Van Nuys at a suspected illegal marijuana growth facility.

Investigators say they received a call around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, and found blood at the scene on Kester Avenue. The incident occurred just north of Oxnard Avenue.

Upon arrival, authorities did not locate a victim, nor a suspect. A short time later, police located a gunshot victim at an area hospital, who was considered a burglary suspect.

A shooting suspect remains at large. The incident remains under investigation.