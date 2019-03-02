RUNNING SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Skiers and snowboarders are back Snow Valley after the resort was closed for two weeks for road repairs.

Storms brought feet of fresh powder last month but no one was there to enjoy it. Repairs were needed to Highway 18, damaged by the heavy snowfall.

“We are open, finally, after two weeks of being down,” said Snow Valley’s Dave Miller.

The only thing that rained on their parade: the re-opening was a rainy one, keeping the crowd down.

Two northern Arizona University students didn’t mind.

“It’s slushy. But we’re not very good so it doesn’t matter either way to us,” smiled Colorado native Sophie Martin.

The mountain will be open Sunday until 4 p.m.