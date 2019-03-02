BURBANK (CBSLA) — A quiet Burbank neighborhood is in shock following the fatal shooting of a man inside a home there early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in a home on West Clark Avenue, near Pass Avenue, reports KCAL9’s Laurie Perez.

She reported from the location.

Officials told her the suspect remains at large.

West Clark was closed for hours while investigators probed the murder.

The victim was shot and later declared dead after he arrived at a nearby hospital.

Police said they got a call just after 2:35 a.m. from the hospital reporting that a man arrived saying he’d been shot.

Neighbors told her there was a party being held at the home that went way into the night. Some said they heard a commotion just before the shooting occurred.

Witnesses said they were woken up by the commotion and they heard police yelling into the house.

Perez reported that there was a birthday party being held for someone who lives in the home.

Officials have not named the victim and only said he was a 21-year-old male.