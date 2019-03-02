



Pasadena Police announced Saturday morning that a suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 48-year-old man in Pasadena Friday.

Telly R. Johnson, 41, of Los Angeles, was arrested Friday night and booked for murder.

The victim was stabbed about 9:05 a.m. in front of an apartment building in the 100 block of South Euclid Avenue, Pasadena Police Department spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said.

Friday evening, the victim was identified as Byron Nettles. He was declared dead after arriving at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena.

Bail was set at $2 million.