



– Renowned film and television actress Katherine Helmond has passed away at age of 89.

Helmond, best known for her role on the hit show “Who’s the Boss?,” died Feb. 23 after suffering complications from Alzheimer’s disease, her talent agency told The Hollywood Reporter Friday.

Helmond received four best-actress Emmy nominations for her work on “Soap,” the soap-opera send-up that also starred Billy Crystal, Robert Guillaume and Richard Mulligan.

She won a Golden Globe and scored two Emmy supporting-actress nominations for her performance as Mona, the man-crazy mother of Judith Light’s character on “Who’s the Boss?” She appeared in all eight seasons of the show.

Helmond’s “Who’s the Boss?” co-star, Alyssa Milano, remembered her Friday.

“My beautiful, kind, funny, gracious, compassionate, rock,” Milano tweeted. “You were an instrumental part of my life. You taught me to hold my head above the marsh! You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were!”

The Texas native also had recurring roles on the sitcoms “Coach” and “Everybody Loves Raymond,” for which she was nominated for an Emmy as best guest actress in 2002.

On the big screen, she appeared in the Terry Gilliam films “Time Bandits,” “Brazil” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.” Helmond also provided the voice for Lizzie in the Disney/Pixar “Cars” films.

Helmond began her career on stage, and she earned a Tony nomination for her work in “The Great God Brown” in 1973.

