LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 34-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting at a Long Beach home Thursday evening.

At 5:15 p.m., the two victims were in a garage that faces an alley in the back of the home in the 1000 block of East 11th Street when a car drove by and at least one person inside opened fire on them, Long Beach police said. The boy was hit in the upper torso and the woman in the leg.

Both victims were rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, where the boy died. The woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening. No names were released. The relationship of the suspect and victim was not

It is unclear how many suspects were in the vehicle, which was described as a light-colored four-door sedan.

Investigators do not have a motive in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 562-570-57244.