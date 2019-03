STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Meet today’s Pets2Love: Tiger.

Tiger is a 7-year-old pit bull-terrier mix. He is a couch potato who loves belly rubs and sunbathing. He knows commands for sit and get down, and is eager to learn.

To adopt Tiger, call Ventura County Animal Services at (805) 388-4345 and ask for ID# A547816.