PASADENA (CBSLA) – Police searched Friday for a man suspected in a stabbing in an upscale Pasadena neighborhood.

The incident happened around 9:30 am., according to Pasadena police.

The victim – who was not immediately identified – was transported in critical condition.

A search was underway in the area from Green Street and California Boulevard to Los Robles Avenue and Marengo Avenue, according to the city.

Police say the suspect was described as a black man with a large build, who was seen wearing a green trench coat.

Mayfield Junior School was on lockdown.