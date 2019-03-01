Filed Under:Hollywood Hills, House Fire

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at the Hollywood Hills home of a luxury streetwear clothing brand CEO.

Firefighters were called at about 10:16 p.m. to the 2200 block of Hercules Drive and found fire shooting through the roof, Los Angeles Fire spokesman Brian Humphrey said. The flames were out by 11:02 p.m., he said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home is owned by Dope Clothing CEO Robert Gough. The brand is popular with music celebrities like P-Diddy, Jay Z and Kendrick Lamar.

