TARZANA (CBSLA) — A trio of thieves staked out a Tarzana home before burglarizing it. And the stake out was caught on camera.

Burglaries are not new to the neighborhood.

CBS2’s Tom Wait spoke to Richard Matlock, the homeowner who was most recently hit.

He wanted to share the video as a warning to other neighbors to stay vigilant and be on the lookout.

“If you have an alarm system, make sure you use the system,” Matlock says, “And definitely speak with your neighbors.”

Matlock’s security video shows three burglars lurking on the side of his home and waiting for their moment to break in.

The trio is covered from head to toe. It takes them mere minutes to move in and steal many valuables. The crime is clearly well-planned and coordinated.

Matlock owns the Tarzana house and lives there with his wife and young son. He was glad they weren’t home during the commission of the burglary.

“It’s scary – for my wife and my family. I’m just thankful, it could have been worse – they could have been at home – we could have been at home.”

The thieves got away with a heartbreaking haul, Matlock says — items that will be very difficult to replace.

“They unfortunately got away with all of my wife’s jewelry. Engagement rings, items that were custom made in Bulgaria from her mother for my son,” Matlock says.

His security video shows the thieves pulling up in a car. They’re shown making their way to the side of his house, then to the back where they broke a window and entered.

Matlock told Wait other neighbors have been hit as well.

“They’re definitely a professional crew as you can see from the video,” he says.