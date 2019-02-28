



New England-based lifestyle apparel brand Vineyard Vines is coming to Target stores with a summer collection featuring hundreds of items at an affordable price.

Target announced Thursday that the collection “includes more than 300 unique items spanning home and outdoor goods, pets, as well as apparel, accessories and swim for the entire family.” Prices will range from $2 to $120 but most items will sell for under $35, Target says.

“Vineyard vines is a brand that our guests know and love, and one that exemplifies our shared sense of optimism and joy through their use of bold colors and prints,” Target’s Chief Merchandise Officer Mark Tritton said in a statement.

Known for its smiling pink whale logo, Vineyard Vines was founded on Martha’s Vineyard by brothers Shep and Ian Murray in 1998. They started by selling neckties but now have more than 100 freestanding stores around the country.

“Our partnership with Target allows us to share our brand with more people than ever before,” CEO Ian Murray said in a statement.

The limited-edition collection comes to Target and Target.com on May 18.