



— A man police say was being investigated in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl has been arrested before he could board a flight to China in an apparent attempt to flee the country.

Gaoyang “Gary” Li, 20, was arrested last Friday at Los Angeles International Airport and detectives say he was trying to return to China.

Irvine police launched an investigation into Li on Jan. 29, after a 16-year-old girl reported Li was threatening to post embarrassing videos of her if she didn’t give him money. The girl told detectives forced her to perform oral sex, after they met on a Chinese dating app called Tan Tan and agreed to meet in person on WeChat.

The girl filed the report when Li allegedly threatened to post video of the sexual assault on social media and send it to her friends in family, according to police, who say Li is also suspected in another sexual battery case.

Li was arrested at UCI on Feb. 6, but was released pending further investigation. When detectives discovered he planned to travel out of the country on Feb. 22, they found him and arrested him again. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Investigators say there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who has information about Li or believes they are a victim can call Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or email ghudson@cityofirvine.org.