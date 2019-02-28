MONTCLAIR (CBSLA) — A vandal went on a heartless attack outside of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Montclair.

It appears the vandal used a sledgehammer to damage several valuable statues.

“It felt really sad. I was like I’m going to go to church and talk to God,” said Paula Sanchez.

Early Monday morning someone trespassed onto the church grounds and destroyed the statues.

Father Clarrence Saldua said the statues — the Virgin Mary and Saint Bernadette — were a huge part of the church’s identity.

“This is very close to the spirituality of the parishioners in this parish,” said Saldua.

The heavy marble statues are valued at over $5,000.

Father Saldua said he doesn’t understand why they were targeted but would still like to speak to the suspected vandal.

“I’m willing to listen to wherever their anger is coming from,” said Saldua.

The pastor called an emergency meeting to determine whether they planned to repair or replace the two statues.

If you know who is responsible for the vandalism contact Montclair Police.