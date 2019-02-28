LAKE LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man at a home in the Lake Los Angeles community east of Palmdale Wednesday night.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, two neighbors were having an argument in a home in the 39400 block of 167th Street when shots were fired.

Deputies responded to discover a Hispanic man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso. He died at the scene. His name was not released. The gun used in the shooting has not been found.

Authorities are searching for the other person involved in the argument. He is described as a Hispanic man and was last seen fleeing on foot, the sheriff’s department said.

There was no word on a motive in the killing. It’s unclear whether the suspect or victim lived at the home.

Anyone with information should call LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.