MURRIETA (CBSLA) – A 32-year-old Murrieta man was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting his 8-year-old daughter.

Kyle Steven Myers gave a detailed confession during questioning after being arrested at a Temecula motel, according to Murrieta police Detective Sgt. Spencer Parker.

Murrieta Police Department School Resource Officer Brian Quick assisted Riverside County Child Protective Services case workers on Tuesday “with the investigation of sexual assault allegations involving an 8-year-old girl and her biological father,” Parker said.

“The preliminary investigation resulted in unsubstantiated evidentiary information and limited admissions by the suspect,” according to Parker.

The child was placed in protective custody and Murrieta police detectives took over the investigation, led by Detective Steve Whittington.

On Wednesday, “detectives conducted extensive follow-up investigation, which included forensic interviews, a medical examination and the authoring of a search warrant for the suspect, his residence and vehicle,” Parker said.

Information gathered by investigators corroborated and substantiated several allegations against Myers, who was questioned after being arrested, Parker said.

“As a result of the interview, the suspect gave a detailed confession regarding his participation in the sexual assault of his juvenile daughter,” Parker said.

The search warrant served at Myers’ home yielded additional evidence.

Myers was booked on suspicion of having sexual intercourse with a child under 10 years old and was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, where he was being held in lieu of $1 million bail, authorities said.

