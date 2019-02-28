LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Light rain fell overnight, moistening Southern California’s streets, but this round of precipitation is just the proverbial calm before this weekend’s bigger storms.

Less than a quarter of an inch is expected to fall from the storm that started Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning. The morning showers and light drizzle is expected to taper off from north to south, according to the National Weather Service.

But Southern California will only get most of Thursday and Friday to dry out before another much stronger storm system moves into the area Friday night. This storm is expected to bring one-third to an inch of rain at the beaches over the weekend.

Highlights for a wet next few days. Periods of rain. Expected impacts are fairly minimal. #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/BrNQkCxnOs — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 27, 2019

And the weekend storm won’t be the end of it. Forecasters say they are tracking a third storm that could arrive in the region Tuesday night and last until Thursday.