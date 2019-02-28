LAGUNA NIGUEL (CBSLA) — Two Laguna Niguel boys were reading a letter to their father, a Marine deployed overseas, when they got the surprise of their lives.

Hayden, 10, and Maxwell, 5, were reading a letter they were planning to send to their father, Marine Master Sgt. Jeremy Nieznanski, when he walked in to receive it personally.

Hayden needed a moment to focus on who was wearing the uniform that had all his friends laughing with delight.

“Really surprised, cause at first I just saw, like, his uniform, and I thought it was just a random Marine walking in,” Hayden said.

His brother Maxwell caught on right away, however, and went straight for his father’s arms.

“The real heroes of the deployment are the Marine wives at home,” Nieznanski said outside, as his wife Amanda gazed at him with a smile. “Take care of everything…take care of the kids, put out all the fires, and we just go do our jobs.” His voice cracked a bit before he thanked his wife and gave her a kiss.

Nieznanski, a part of Combat Logistics Battalion 13 out of Camp Pendleton, returned from deployment unbeknownst to his two boys. He had been deployed since July.