— Former Lakers superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is auctioning off some of his signature artifacts from his NBA career for the kids.

The basketball star’s jerseys, NBA championship rings, and even his signature goggles are going on the auction block for his charity, the Skyhook Foundation, which helps kids learn more about science, technology, engineering and math.

“When it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple. Sell it all,” the Abdul-Jabbar wrote in a blog post announcing the auction.

Abdul-Jabbar’s basketball memorabilia, which spans his career from high school to his time with the Showtime Lakers, is up for auction through goldinauctions.com.

One of the most popular items so far is a game used, signed and inscribed Spalding basketball used for Abdul-Jabbar’s last points of his career. The item has drawn eight bids, with the current bid at $85,000.

The auction closes Saturday.