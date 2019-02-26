LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman was struck and killed by the Metro bus she was trying to flag down in the Mid-Wilshire area early Tuesday.

The accident happened along Wilshire Boulevard and Rossmore Avenue at about 12:20 a.m. Investigators say it appears the woman may have been trying to flag down the eastbound bus, when she stepped off the sidewalk and was struck by the bus.

The driver of the bus stopped at the scene and police say he is cooperating with the investigation.

The woman’s body has been taken away from the scene, and a flat-bed tow truck is taking the bus away from the area. Wilshire was closed for about a block during the investigation, but should reopen in time for the morning commute.

The woman has not yet been identified.