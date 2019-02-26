NORWALK (CBSLA) — A minor earthquake jolted a large swath of Southern California early Tuesday morning.

The magnitude-3.3 quake struck Norwalk at 1:51 a.m., and was the largest of several micro earthquakes that made Southern California tremble within just a few hours. Most of those quakes ranged from a 1.0 to a 1.8 and struck areas like Ojai, West Hollywood and Bellflower, besides Norwalk.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s Norwalk station said there was no damages reported.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude-3.3 earthquake was felt as far east as Riverside and as far north as Santa Clarita.