



— A former Pasadena police lieutenant has been sentenced to one year in prison for selling more than 100 off-roster guns without a license

Vasken Kenneth Gourdikian, 50, of Sierra Madre was sentenced in U.S. district court in Los Angeles Monday and also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Back in September, as part of a deal with prosecutors, Gourdikian pled guilty to charges of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. He had faced a maximum possible sentence of 35 years in prison.

According to federal prosecutors, between March 2014 and February 2017, Gourdikian sold 108 mostly off-roster guns which he was able to obtain because of his status as an officer. Off-roster guns are those not available to the general public. Gourdikian sold the firearms on the Calguns website despite not have the license.

In the state of California, officers with a federal firearms license can only sell off-roster weapons to other law enforcement officers. Even if he had carried such a license, however, 80 of the 108 sales he made were still considered illegal in California because they went to non-law enforcement buyers, prosecutors said.

Furthermore, in 2016, one of the guns that Gourdikian purchased and later sold was recovered by local police during a narcotics investigation.

Federal authorities raided Gourdikian’s Sierra Madre home in February of 2017, where they confiscated more than 60 guns, including an unregistered, modified Sig Sauer model MPX 9mm short-barreled rifle, which is a weapon in the same class as a machine gun.

Gourdikian has been on paid administrative leave from the department since Feb. 16, 2017, and has since been fired. He was arrested on March 2, 2018.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.