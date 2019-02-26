LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The rest of the country may scoff at Southern California shivering in 50- and 60-degree weather, but this has indeed been one of the coldest Februarys on record for downtown Los Angeles.

After what feels like an entire month of rain and freezing temperatures, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that without any drastic changes in the forecast, this February will be one of the coldest on record.

This will be the first month downtown Los Angeles has not reached a high temperature of 70 degrees going back more than 100 years to at least 1877, according to the National Weather Service.

With only 3 days to go, this will likely be the first February on record for Downtown Los Angeles that the high temperature will not reach 70 degrees since records have been kept going back to 1877. (141 years) #DTLA reached 69 on Feb 12th. #CAwx #SoCal #LAweather #NWS — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 26, 2019

The closest downtown LA came to reaching 70 degrees this month was on Feb. 12, when the high reached 69 degrees.

Additionally, this month’s average high temperature was 60.6 degrees, just barely beating the last time downtown LA was so consistently cold in February in 1962, when the average high was 59.8 degrees.

If you think it has been unseasonably cold this month, you're correct! 4 days until we wrap up February and the #s (so far) show this may be the coldest Feb. since 1962! @cbsla #KCAL9 pic.twitter.com/TsRSACXOvL — Amber Lee (@AmberLeeNews) February 26, 2019

February’s normal average high temperature for downtown LA is 68.6 degrees, further cementing this year’s winter as one of the coldest Southern California has experienced in a generation.