Filed Under:cold weather, downtown LA, Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The rest of the country may scoff at Southern California shivering in 50- and 60-degree weather, but this has indeed been one of the coldest Februarys on record for downtown Los Angeles.

After what feels like an entire month of rain and freezing temperatures, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that without any drastic changes in the forecast, this February will be one of the coldest on record.

This will be the first month downtown Los Angeles has not reached a high temperature of 70 degrees going back more than 100 years to at least 1877, according to the National Weather Service.

The closest downtown LA came to reaching 70 degrees this month was on Feb. 12, when the high reached 69 degrees.

Additionally, this month’s average high temperature was 60.6 degrees, just barely beating the last time downtown LA was so consistently cold in February in 1962, when the average high was 59.8 degrees.

February’s normal average high temperature for downtown LA is 68.6 degrees, further cementing this year’s winter as one of the coldest Southern California has experienced in a generation.

