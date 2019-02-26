ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Firefighters in Anaheim demonstrated recently why drivers should avoid parking in front of a fire hydrant.

Anaheim Fire & Rescue posted several pictures Tuesday to Twitter of a car parked in the red zone in front of a fire hydrant that was needed to battle a blaze across the street.

Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD? @City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes pic.twitter.com/Q96E4gfTOR — Anaheim Fire & Rescue (@AnaheimFire) February 26, 2019

Both rear windows of the Nissan sedan were broken out, and the fire hose threaded through the car in order to reach the hydrant.

“Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and the towing fees to @AnaheimPD?” the department asked? “@City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes.”

According to the California Vehicle Code, the fine for parking in front of a fire hydrant is $80.