ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Firefighters in Anaheim demonstrated recently why drivers should avoid parking in front of a fire hydrant.
Anaheim Fire & Rescue posted several pictures Tuesday to Twitter of a car parked in the red zone in front of a fire hydrant that was needed to battle a blaze across the street.
Both rear windows of the Nissan sedan were broken out, and the fire hose threaded through the car in order to reach the hydrant.
“Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and the towing fees to @AnaheimPD?” the department asked? “@City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes.”
According to the California Vehicle Code, the fine for parking in front of a fire hydrant is $80.