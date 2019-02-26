POMONA (CBSLA) — A 15-year-old boy who had just moved to Pomona was shot and killed, and detectives are poring over security video Tuesday morning for clues that will lead to his killer.

The shooting was first reported in the 1300 block of West Third Street at about 7:10 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boy was rushed to Pomona Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Details about what may have led up to the shooting are scant, but several shell casings marked the street and a scooter was left behind at the crime scene. There are unconfirmed reports the teen may have been riding the scooter at the time of the shooting.

Pomona police Chief Michael Olivieri promised a “high level of resources” would be devoted to finding and arresting the boy’s killer.