



– Biologists are investigating why several dead dolphins have washed up on Orange County beaches this month.

Since Feb. 4, at least six dolphins have washed ashore at Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Corona del Mar State Beach, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) reported Monday. The dolphins were either dead or had to later be euthanized. Biologists were performing necropsies on all of them to try and determine if there is a common cause for the sudden occurrence.

On Feb. 4, a male dolphin washed up dead on Huntington Beach, while other two male dolphins washed up alive on Laguna Beach, but later had to be euthanized, PMMC reports.

On Feb. 10, a deceased pregnant Bottlenose dolphin washed ashore in Corona del Mar. On Feb. 15, another deceased pregnant Common dolphin washed ashore at Corona del Mar. On Feb. 18, a deceased male Common dolphin washed ashore at Corona del Mar.

During this same span, PMMC received two more reports of beached dolphins. One was temporarily beached but made it back out to sea, while the other was in an area that PMMC staff could not safely reach.

As of this time last year, PMMC staff had only responded to one report of a beached dolphin.

Some of the causes of this influx could include viral infections, bacterial infections and toxins, PMMC said. Another possible cause could be recent algae blooms along the Southern California coastline which produce domoic acid, which is toxic to humans and marine mammals.

PMMC is a nonprofit organization based in Laguna Beach.