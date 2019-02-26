Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nearly two dozen Blackhawk and Apache helicopters flew past the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles as as part of a training exercise Tuesday.
The 22 helicopters from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade were on their way to John Wayne Airport from Fort Irwin to San Diego during a drill that required a stop to refuel, according to the airport.
Some Angelenos wondered what they were seeing in the skies above SoCal.
All aircraft were set to depart JWA by approximately 1:15 p.m.