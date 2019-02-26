LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nearly two dozen Blackhawk and Apache helicopters flew past the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles as as part of a training exercise Tuesday.

The 22 helicopters from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade were on their way to John Wayne Airport from Fort Irwin to San Diego during a drill that required a stop to refuel, according to the airport.

22 Blackhawk and Apache helicopters from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade will begin landing at JWA today as part of a #USArmy training exercise from Fort Irwin to San Diego that requires a stop to refuel. All aircraft will depart by approximately 1:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/cSN5jTB1DB — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) February 26, 2019

Some Angelenos wondered what they were seeing in the skies above SoCal.

All aircraft were set to depart JWA by approximately 1:15 p.m.