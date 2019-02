VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A man was shot outside a strip club in Van Nuys early Monday, and police are looking for as many as four men in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. outside the Red Tie Gentlemen’s Club on Stagg Street. A man in his 20s was taken by paramedics to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for up to four men, who were last seen leaving in a black Dodge Charger.

The shooting was believed to be gang-related, police said.