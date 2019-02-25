  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Caltrans, Road Closure, Topanga Canyon Boulevard

TOPANGA (CBSLA) — Topanga Canyon Boulevard — which has been battered over the past few months first by fire, then by heavy rain – will be closed during key commute times starting Monday so crews can assess the safety of the canyon road.

Caltrans will shut down the southbound lanes of Topanga Canyon Bouelvard, also known as state Route 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday between Grand View Drive and Pacific Coast Highway for a construction assessment and environmental survey.

The highway nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains was first hammered by the Woolsey Fire, which burned nearly 97,000 acres and destroyed infrastructure throughout the area. Just weeks after the fire was finally declared out, torrential rains hit the area, causing several mud and rock slides from the fire-denuded mountains and causing intermittent closures during every storm that has hit the area since the beginning of the year.

Weather permitting, motorists should expect delays and use another route if possible.

