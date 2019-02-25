By Randy Yagi

From nearly the time children are able to understand a language, storytelling becomes an important part of their lives. However, storytelling can then become a lifetime passion, and in many ways, can play an integral role in human kindness, especially when a story becomes a gift of inspiration and healing. But what are some ways you can become a more authentic storyteller? Most are actually more obvious than you think.

Be Honest

Perhaps the single most important way to become a more authentic storyteller is to simply be honest to yourself and your audience. If you tend to exaggerate, you can quickly lose credibility with the person or people you’re talking to. You’ll also risk the possibility of losing your audience’s interest.

Share Your Story With Passion

Being trustworthy is one thing, but you could also lose your audience’s interest if you don’t exude passion in your story. By talking about something you love, the audience will notice how much you care about the subject and they’ll have a greater respect for you as a confident and informed storyteller.

Use Eye Contact

Another way you will keep your audience interested in your story is by maintaining eye contact – but not to the extent you’ll make anyone uncomfortable. A good rule of thumb is to maintain eye contact for approximately three to five seconds; anything less may make your audience think you’re either untrustworthy or not fully invested in your tale.

Prepare And Practice

Storytelling is truly an art form and in order to become more authentic, you must take the time to prepare your story, then practice it one or more times in front of friends, loved ones or even in front of a mirror. Remember the old adage “practice makes perfect” and you’ll be on your way to becoming a far better storyteller.

Remember Human Kindness

If you’re new to storytelling, chances are you might be a little nervous, regardless of how well you know your audience. But by merely using human kindness and sincerity, your story will likely be an easy one to share and you’ll have a positive and memorable impact on your listeners. Moreover, you can later walk away knowing your human connection not only strengthens your listener but also further strengthens you as an individual.