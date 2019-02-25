LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for three suspects in ski masks – and one of whom was wearing a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power vest — who forced their way into a West Hills home Monday morning.

The home invasion occurred at around 8 a.m. in the 7800 block of Bobbyboyar Avenue, according to L.A. police.

The suspects fled in a 2017 or 2018 Ford F-350 pickup truck with no plates, police said.

The exact circumstances of the robbery and a description of the suspects was not confirmed. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.