LAWNDALE (CBSLA) — Grief counselors were brought in Monday to console students mourning a soccer player who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

David Amaro, 17, was killed Friday night at 146th and Halldale in Gardena while dropping off an invitation for his little sister’s birthday.

“He didn’t deserve to die this way and we’re all really shaken up by all of this,” Liliana Banuelos said somberly.

Monday is the first day of class at Environmental Charter School since Amaro’s killing, and several of his friends remembered his fun and carefree nature.

“Really outgoing and all that,” Kristopher Escobedo said. It was a sentiment that Liliana echoed.

“He was a class clown,” she said. “Yeah, he made everybody laugh. He always came to class with a smile.”

Amaro was a member of the school’s soccer team and was named player of the game for the match they played last month against Pacific Lutheran. His teammates wore their jerseys Monday in honor of him.

“He was a big part of the team,” teammate Jose Barrios said. “He always cared for how everyone played, and if you played bad, he supported you.”

Detectives say Amaro was not involved in a gang, and the teen’s friends and family say they don’t know why anyone would want to hurt him. Investigators have few leads in the murder and only know the shooter was last seen in a light-colored sedan.

