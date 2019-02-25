



– A former Fullerton police chief and one of his captains plead guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges for starting a fight with paramedics at a Lady Antebellum concert last summer in Irvine while off-duty, an incident which forced the chief to resign

Former Chief David Hendricks, 47, and Capt. Thomas Oliveras, 50, pleaded guilty in Orange County Superior Court in Newport Beach to disturbing the peace by fighting. They also agreed to make a $500 donation to the Victim Witness Emergency Fund, according to their attorney.

Neither will serve jail time. As part of their plea deals with prosecutors, Hendricks had two counts of battery on emergency workers and one count of resisting arrest dismissed, while Oliveras had one count each of battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest dismissed.

On Aug. 24, the two men and their wives were attending a Lady Antebellum concert at the FivePoint Amphitheatre. They had reportedly been drinking when paramedics responded to provide aid to Hendricks’ wife.

Hendricks pushed two of the paramedics, while Oliveras put one of them in a headlock, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Both men were immediately forced to take paid administrative leave. Hendricks later resigned his position in November. Official charges were brought against them in December. Oliveras’ current status with the department was unclear.

Hendricks had led the Fullerton Police Department since August of 2017. Prior to that, he spent 24 years with the Long Beach Police Department, where he rose to deputy chief.

Fullerton Police Capt. Robert Dunn II continues to serve as interim chief while the city council looks for a permanent replacement.

