LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach wants to revamp its waterfront, starting with a brand new baseball stadium for the Los Angeles Angels.

The Long Beach Post is reporting that the team is in talks with city officials about a possible move.

The Major League Baseball club has played in Anaheim since 1966 and in January extended their lease through 2020.

“As we have stated from the beginning, we must explore all our options to secure a long-term future for the Angels and provide fans with a high quality experience in a renovated or new ballpark,” Angels President John Carpino said in a statement.

“We are in the early stages of our due diligence and are exploring a variety of options for this property,” Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia told the Long Beach Post on Monday. “We have approached the Angels to express our interest and discuss the possibilities of this opportunity.”

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu released a statement saying in part that the city is “confident that the best place for the Angels is and always will be Anaheim.”

The location of the stadium would be in the Convention Center parking lot.

Long Beach is planning a major redevelopment of its downtown coastal area south of Ocean Boulevard.