GARDENA (CBSLA) — The search continued Sunday for those responsible in the apparent drive-by shooting death of a high school athlete in Gardena.

David Amaro-Poblano, 17, was killed Friday night after being shot in the 1400 block of 146th Street.

Police say the teen didn’t have any ties to gangs. Amaro-Poblano last month had been named Environmental Charter Soccer Player of the Game.

Police are not sure whether Amaro-Poblano was the target of the shooting, or an innocent bystander.

“He was a good guy,” said Angel Ballesteros, a friend of the victim. “He definitely didn’t deserve this. He was just drop off invitations because today was his little sister’s birthday.”

Not much is known about the suspect but witnesses described the getaway car as being a light-colored sedan.

No further details were provided.

