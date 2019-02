HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — For Alexander Goldschmidt and Ross Girard, it was an engagement party that no one will forget.

That’s because Taylor Swift showed up at the party for Goldschmidt and Girard at Sycamore Tavern in Hollywood.

Goldschmidt proposed to Girard while listening to Swift’s song, “King of My Heart.”

So Goldschmidt emailed Swift about a secret plan and she helped him out!

Swift wrapped up the party by serenading the couple with their special song!