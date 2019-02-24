  • KCAL9On Air

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police on Sunday continued to investigate a deadly shooting in Long Beach.

Investigators say they received the call of the shooting just after midnight. When they arrived, they located two men, one of whom was believed to be the suspect.

The shooting unfolded at an apartment building on Artesia Boulevard.

The victim was declared dead on the scene. The suspect was taken into custody, and was cooperating with authorities.

The details leading up to the shooting were not known.

