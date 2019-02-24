LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars are beginning to walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards, with Constance Wu from “Crazy Rich Asians” among of the early arrivals.

“Eighth Grade” star and presenter Elsie Fisher scurried by reporters calling her name to the entrance of the Dolby Theatre, where the 91st Academy Awards ceremony will be held.

There were many who wanted to greet Marie Kondo as well. The lifestyle guru gracefully managed requests while “The Hate U Give” star Amandla Stenberg greeted “Dumplin'” Star Danielle Macdonald.

Other early arrivals included nominated songwriter Diane Warren, “If Beale Street Could Talk” composer Nicholas Brittell and “Mary Poppins Returns” maestros Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)