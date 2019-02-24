  • KCAL9On Air

EL MONTE (CBSLA) — All lanes of the 605 Freeway are back open after a shooting investigation shut it down for hours.

Sky9 was over the scene Saturday as detectives scoured all lanes for evidence.

The CHP says several members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club surrounded two other motorcycle riders and one of the outlaw motorcycle gang members opened fire and hit a driver of a Honda
motorcycle.

The rider sustained a gunshot wound in the thigh.

So far, no arrests have been made.

