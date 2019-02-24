



– Sheriff’s detectives released video surveillance footage Sunday of a suspect in the attempted murder of a 63-year-old man in a donut shop in Maywood earlier this month and hope the public will help them identify the man.

The video depicts the suspect entering the Yum Yum donut shop walking up behind the victim and stabbing the man in the back as he stood at the counter to order donuts and then running from the shop.

The attack took place about 3 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Yum Yum Donuts at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, according to Deputy Michele Sanchez.

Deputies from the East Los Angeles station responded found the victim with a knife lodged in his upper body, according to Sanchez.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment and was expected to survive, she said. The suspect was last seen heading north on Atlantic Boulevard and out of view.

The suspect is Hispanic, 25-30 years old, 5 feet 6, with a beard, wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, blue sweatpants, black shoes and a black hat, she said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department East Los Angeles Station detective Sanchez at 323-264-4451. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), using your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store, or using the website.

