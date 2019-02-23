CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — Police in Canoga Park are asking the public to help them identify an armed robber.

KCAL9’s Laurie Perez spoke to workers at one Mobil station that confirmed they are one of two businesses the suspect held up earlier this month.

The LAPD released scary security video Saturday showing a young man entering the 24-hour Mobil station and almost immediately going from customer to crook.

As the clerk goes to ring the man up, he whips out a gun and points it just inches away from the frightened worker who rushes to hand over small stacks of cash.

The video was recorded on the early morning of February 15th at the Mobil on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Police are hoping someone can identify the man.

They also released an image of the man taken at another 24-hour business — a 7-Eleven just a few miles away on Saticoy Street.

A worker there confirmed to Perez that the suspect held them up on February 12th between 3 and 4 a.m.

Police said the suspect used the same M.O. in each of the robberies — walked in, brandished a weapon and demanded money.

The video and the pictures show the suspect’s face pretty clearly. Police said the suspect is between 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet tall and about 160 pounds. Authorities said the suspect should also be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials told Perez the suspect has been seen in a grey or silver sedan.

Anyone with information about the suspect — or these robberies — is asked to call the LAPD.