OXNARD (CBSLA) — Police in Oxnard have announced the arrest of a 37-year-old Ventura resident for animal cruelty.

Police said around 3 p.m. Friday, they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Yarnell Place to investigate a case of possible cruelty that took place four days earlier.

Authorities reviewed surveillance video and were able to identify Eric Danielson and another man using a hunting bow in the alley between two commercial buildings.

They said the video shows Danielson appearing to shoot an arrow. The two men walk out of frame but shortly reappear with Danielson holding a dead cat that he proceeds to dispose of in a nearby dumpster.

Officers located and spoke to Danielson who admitted to shooting and killing the animal. But he told authorities he only meant to “track” the cat and did not intend to shoot.

Danielson was arrested for felony animal cruelty.

Authorities said he bailed out from the Oxnard Police Department on a $10,000 bond.